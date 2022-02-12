Season 6 of ‘Peaky Blinders’ Cast: Who’s Returning and Who’s New?

Season 6 Cast of ‘Peaky Blinders’: Who’s Back and Who’s New?

Season 6 of Peaky Blinders will premiere soon, giving fans one last look at the Shelby family.

Thomas Shelby is back in action, preparing to face off against Michael Gray, Oswald Mosley, and a slew of new foes.

This season, fans will see a number of familiar faces.

So, who’s returning and who’s new in the Peaky Blinders Season 6 cast? Here’s what we know.

A number of familiar faces can be found in the Peaky Blinders Season 6 trailer.

So, who’ll be back for Season 6 of Peaky Blinders?

Cillian Murphy will, of course, reprise his role as Thomas Shelby, according to RadioTimes.com.

Arthur Shelby is played by Paul Anderson, Ada Shelby is played by Sophie Rundle, Lizzie Shelby is played by Natasha O’Keeffe, and Finn Shelby is played by Harry Kirton.

Kate Phillips will play Linda Shelby, and Aimee-Ffion Edwards will play Esme Shelby.

Gina Gray, played by Anya Taylor-Joy, and Finn Cole, who plays Michael Gray, will both return as Shelby family enemies.

Sam Claflin reprises his role as Oswald Mosley.

Tom Hardy, a fan favorite, will also reprise his role as Alfie Solomons.

Curly (Ian Peck), Jeremiah “Jimmy” Jesus (Benjamin Zephaniah), Billy Grade (Emmett J Scanlan), Johnny Dogs (Packy Lee), and Finn’s friend Isiah Jesus (Daryl McCormack) will all return.

The Peaky Blinders Season 6 cast will be dominated by familiar faces.

However, there were a few newcomers in the final season.

Stephen Graham, Amber Anderson, Conrad Khan, and James Frecheville are all expected to join the cast, according to Den of Geek.

Graham is perhaps the most well-known of the newcomers to the cast.

We don’t know who he’ll play in the series yet, but creator Steven Knight confirmed that he won’t be playing Al Capone, as some fans speculated.

According to Digital Spy, Knight told the Obsessed With… Peaky Blinders podcast, “Don’t worry… we’re proceeding with that, but not for this series.”

“I didn’t want to go west, so I wasn’t Al Capone.”

Because when it comes to Chicago gangsters, it’s a minefield.

I made a passing reference to him in the previous series, but I didn’t want to get into it.”

