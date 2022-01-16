Season 6 of ‘Peaky Blinders’: Cillian Murphy Reveals the New Season: ‘It’s Going to Be Heavy!’

Season 6 of ‘Peaky Blinders’: Cillian Murphy Speaks Out About the New Season: ‘It’s Going to Be Heavy!’

Season 6 of Peaky Blinders is on the way, and fans have a lot of questions as they prepare for the final season.

With the recent release of the new Peaky Blinders Season 6 trailer, fans are curious to hear what the actors have to say about the upcoming series.

And Cillian Murphy, who plays Thomas Shelby, recently spoke about what’s to come.

In a rare snippet, here’s what he said.

The Shelby family, particularly Thomas Shelby, is eagerly anticipated by fans.

So, when will Peaky Blinders Season 6 premiere? According to the new trailer, it will premiere in “early 2022,” and newcomer Conrad Khan believes the new season will premiere on the BBC Network in February 2022.

“I think that will come out next February, the beginning of next year,” Khan told RadioTimes.com. “From what I last heard — I mean, these things change so quickly — I think that will come out next February, the beginning of next year.”

“There was so much footage, so many episodes, that it took a long time to edit – maybe six months.”

Thomas Shelby will face an uphill battle against his foes, based on what fans saw in the trailer.

He has no idea who betrayed him in season 5.

And the trailer depicts a slew of potential foes, including Oswald Mosley, Gina Gray’s family, and a slew of newcomers who don’t appear to be on the Shelbys’ side.

“Tommy had been imprisoned and frozen for a long time.”

Then he met Grace, and she completely changed his life…”

Steven Knight has exclusive thoughts on Tommy Shelby on the (hashtag)PeakyBlinders website: https:t.coGXhskBcjZopic.twitter.comahN6A80bxt

Cillian Murphy, who plays Thomas Shelby in Peaky Blinders, has kept quiet about Season 6 of the show.

He did, however, recently talk to Rolling Stone about the show’s music.

Murphy explained that bringing modern music into the show was initially a bad idea, but that he now enjoys it.

He explained, “I thought it was a terrible idea.”

“I’d seen it before on other period shows, and it didn’t work for me: it felt earnest, forced, and self-conscious.”

He was asked about the new season near the end of the interview.

He didn’t say much other than it was “heavy” and “gothic.”

Murphy predicted, “I think it’ll be very intense.”

“We keep using the term ‘gothic.'”

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

“Tommy was locked up and frozen inside for a long time. Then he met Grace and she changed things…” Exclusive thoughts on Tommy Shelby from Steven Knight, over on the #PeakyBlinders website: https://t.co/GXhskBcjZopic.twitter.com/ahN6A80bxt — Peaky Blinders (@ThePeakyBlinder) August 9, 2021