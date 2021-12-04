Season 6 of ‘Peaky Blinders’: Fans believe they know what Thomas Shelby is carrying in his bag thanks to a new Twitter promo.

At the conclusion of Season 5, Thomas Shelby appeared to be in dire straits.

Someone thwarted his plan to assassinate Oswald Mosley, and he has no idea who it is.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 is expected to answer all of the unanswered questions from season 5.

Fans are now guessing what Tommy is carrying in a large bag in one of the most recent Twitter promos.

The show’s creators and the BBC Network haven’t given a specific date for the premiere of Peaky Blinders Season 6, but the content they’ve released to promote the new season gives hints.

On November 1st,

On April 20, 2021, the show's official Twitter account posted a video of Thomas Shelby

in early 2022.

In addition, director Anthony Byrne shared his own hints about how far along the new season’s production is.

On November 1, Byrne wrote on Instagram, “We just finished cutting the final episode of Peaky.”

The date is October 10, 2021.

He and show editor Paul Knight were photographed outside.

“There’s still a lot to do, but it’s been a lot of fun spending the last few months with this talented f***.”

I couldn’t do what I do without him @pdknight because he’s a great friend and collaborator.”

Series 6 of PeakyBlinders

in early 2022.

The Peaky Blinders Season 6 release date was announced on Twitter, but there was some hidden information in the tweet.

The short video shows Thomas Shelby walking alone through Birmingham at night.

He’s dressed casually and has a large bag at his side.

As he walks, he looks concerned.

Fans on Reddit speculated that the bag contained guns or explosives, as other leaked footage shows Thomas Shelby tossing a bag of explosives into a canal and walking away late at night.

There’s a possibility that the two scenes are linked.

In terms of guns, it’s possible Tommy and the rest of the Shelby family are plotting something big in the aftermath of the failed assassination attempt on Oswald Mosley.

His moving guns at night, while the rest of the city sleeps, appear to be turned off.

Others on Reddit speculated that the bag could be filled with cash.

“I’m guessing it’s a lot of money,”…

