Season 6 of ‘Peaky Blinders’ is set to premiere in 2022, according to a new clip.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 is generating a lot of buzz among fans who are eager to see what happens next for Thomas Shelby and the rest of the Shelby family.

In season 5, a close friend of Tommy’s completely thwarted his plan.

And by the end of the season, he appeared to be ready to call it quits.

So, what will happen to Tommy in the sixth and final season? We’ll find out soon enough, as the official Twitter account teased a release date for the new season.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 is coming soon, and fans can’t believe it’ll be the series’ final chapter.

The show followed Thomas Shelby (Cillian Murphy) as he battled gang politics and family dynamics in order to rise to the top.

Season 6 will also have to address a number of unanswered questions that fans had following Season 5.

Caryn Mandabach, executive producer of Peaky Blinders, told Deadline, “This final season of our beloved Peaky Blinders is going to be the best one yet.”

“Steve’s [Knight’s] uncanny ability to predict world events is only matched by his ability to create Tommy Shelby as the most unforgettable character of our time.”

There will be a Peaky Blinders movie and possibly other spinoffs after the series concludes.

The spinoffs will not be created by Steven Knight, but he has stated that he is open to the story being picked up by others.

So, when will the new season of Peaky Blinders be released? As the premiere date of Season 6 of Peaky Blinders approaches, the cast and crew of the show continue to tease fans with new information.

“(hashtag)PeakyBlinders series 6,” the official Twitter account wrote alongside a clip from the new season on March 20, 2021.

@BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer in early 2022.”

The tweet included a 10-second clip of Thomas Shelby in addition to the announcement.

Thomas is seen walking down a street by himself, holding his bag.

He appears to be dazed and is walking.

However, this is a good sign that he will not die at the end of Season 5, as some fans had feared.

When will Peaky Blinders Season 6 be available on Netflix? It appears that the new season will premiere on the BBC network first, with Netflix following a few months later.

