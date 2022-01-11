Season 6 of ‘Station 19’ has been renewed.

The sixth season of ‘Station 19’ has been renewed.

The return of Station 19 is imminent.

ABC announced Tuesday that the firefighter spinoff has been renewed for a sixth season, just a day after Grey’s Anatomy was renewed for season 19 (with Ellen Pompeo returning).

Krista Vernoff will continue to serve as showrunner and oversee the series.

“It’s an honor to tell the stories of our brave first responders, who put their lives on the line every day on our show and in real life to keep us all safe,” said Vernoff in a statement.

“I’m incredibly grateful to Disney and ABC for picking up Season 6 of Station 19 so early! It’s a testament to the incredible work of our talented cast, crew, writers, and creative team, as well as the devotion of our devoted fans who tune in every week.”

“The unwavering dedication of Krista Vernoff and the incredibly talented cast and crew that ‘Station 19’ continues to cultivate is a testament to the riveting storytelling and passionate fan base that ‘Station 19’ continues to cultivate,” said Craig Erwich, President of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment.

“When combined with Grey’s Anatomy’s renewal yesterday, the return of Station 19 ensures more crossover opportunities and an exciting night of appointment television.”

Station 19 is a documentary that follows a group of Seattle firefighters as they risk their lives and hearts to save others.

The show delves into the world of the city’s emergency responders.

Jason George, Boris Kodjoe, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Jay Hayden, Danielle Savre, Stefania Spampinato, and Carlos Miranda star in the show.

Station 19 will be back on Thursday, February 1st.

at 8:00 p.m.

ETPT on ABC in a Grey’s Anatomy crossover event; see below for more.

