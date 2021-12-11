Season 6 of ‘Summer House’: Everything We Know About the Bravo Series

Everything We Know About Season 6 of ‘Summer House’ on Bravo

Summer House’s cast has been heating up the East Coast’s beaches since 2017 — and season 6 will be no different.

Lindsay Hubbard, Kyle Cooke, Carl Radke, and Amanda Batula, OGs, have turned summertime partying into a full-time job that keeps fans hooked.

Bravo’s drama-filled cast was rounded out in 2018 with the additions of Danielle Olivera, Hannah Berner, and Paige DeSorbo in 2019, and Luke Gulbranson in 2020.

In the year 2021, Ciara Miller became a member of the crew.

Season 5, which premiered in 2020 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and was later filmed in a quarantine setting, upended the partygoers’ lives.

Tensions rose during filming because the stars were not permitted to return to New York City or their respective homes during the week, as is customary.

Instead, to stay safe during the health crisis, they stayed under one roof and were constantly filmed.

Paige told Us Weekly exclusively during an April 2021 episode of Us’ “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast, “It’s exhausting, like, just knowing that there is a camera watching you 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

“You get used to having a camera guy in your room, but there were times at night when I’d just look in the corner at the surveillance and think, ‘I hate you.'”

When she finally returned home after the dramatic filming situation, the TV personality recalled waking up in a “full sweat.”

“Oh, my God, I’m still being watched,” Paige explained. “And you look in the corner of your bedroom for the camera and you’re like, ‘Oh, yeah, OK, it’s not there and I’m not being filmed.”

“So it’s a mental trip,” says the narrator.

Season 6 appears to be returning to the original format, with the stars traveling to and from the city.

When the show returns, viewers can expect to see a few new faces.

Lindsay exclusively told Us in October 2021 about the newcomers who will be coming in and out of the house, “It’s like genuine friendship.”

“And now we have relationships on a reality show that aren’t scripted, and whoever you’re dating [can come stay].”

