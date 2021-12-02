Season 6 of “The Masked Singer”: ET Will Be Live Blogging the Group A Finals!

After a Thanksgiving hiatus, The Masked Singer returns on Wednesday with exciting performances and new clues from the two Group A finalists! ET will be on hand throughout the show to break down all of the show’s biggest moments, best performances, and most revealing clues!

The show’s stalwart panel of celebrity “detectives,” which includes Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Jenny McCarthy, will do their best to figure out who’s underneath the elaborate costumes before they have to unmask them.

In the ongoing battle for the Golden Mask trophy, The Bull and The Skunk will give it their all this week to dazzle the audience and perplex the judges.

Both singers will perform twice, once solo and then in a special duet with a guest performer.

However, before the night is over, one of the two talented singers will be voted off and unmasked.

At 8:00 p.m., the party begins.

Watch and follow along as we delve into the glorious madness and bizarre, captivating chaos of The Masked Singer season 6 on Fox at 8 p.m. ETPT!

