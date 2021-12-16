Season 6 of ‘The Masked Singer’ has crowned a champion — find out which music icon took home the Golden Mask Trophy!

See Which Music Icon Won the Golden Mask Trophy on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 6!

*Warning: There are spoilers ahead!

After some truly breathtaking performances from the final two contestants, one costumed crooner walked away with the Golden Mask trophy on Wednesday.

First, let’s take a look at how the night went down.

Scroll down to see who took first place and who came up just short.

Unlike previous seasons, this one ended with a head-to-head battle between two of the most powerful performers in recent memory: The Bull and The Queen of Hearts.

The Bull stunned the judges with a stunning, masterful performance of Des’ree’s hit, “You Gotta Be,” in the festive and holiday-themed finale.

The Queen of Hearts returned with a reimagined version of the iconic Marvin Gaye song “What’s Going On,” which moved both the audience and the panel.

“What an amazing way to end the season… because you’ve made every song your own all season,” Ken Jeong exclaimed after the performance.

“Your humanity binds us all together, and you are a legend in our hearts.”

The Queen of Hearts explained her song choice by saying, “One thing that separates great artists are artists who write love songs to humanity.”

“Everyday people’s love songs keep us motivated and inspired to keep going.”

And to me, that’s what that song means.”

The Bull pulled out all the stops for their second performance of the night, delivering a truly memorable moment with a powerful and tearful rendition of Hunter Hayes’ “Invisible,” which left Nicole Scherzinger openly crying and brought The Bull to tears as well.

“Oh, that song struck a couple chords,” Scherzinger said, his voice shaking.

“We’ve all felt invisible at times, but the beauty of having a gift like that is that you can make people feel seen.”

“That song was written by Hunter Hayes, who I adore,” The Bull said, his eyes welling up with tears.

“Every single lyric spoke to me, and sometimes you just feel like there’s nothing you can ever do that’s good enough.”

I do it because it’s something I enjoy.

I’ve been singing since I was eight years old, and I’m not going anywhere.

