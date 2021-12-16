In Season 6 of ‘The Masked Singer,’ who is The Bull?

Season 6 of The Masked Singer is a must-see for fans of the show.

Bull, Skunk, Mother Nature, Puffer Fish, Hamster, and Octopus are some of the new competitors introduced to the audience.

Bull’s early performances wowed the judges, and he quickly established himself as the frontrunner.

In the end, he was the group’s lone survivor, and he will face Queen of Hearts in the finals.

The Bull talked about his experiences as a Masked Singer so far.

He said he’s feeling the most “nervous” he’s ever felt in his career right now.

Bull stated that they are used to being a “solo performer,” so being on the Fox series is a “whole new level of pressure.” When it comes to their most recent performance, Bull stated that he wants everyone to know how much of a triple threat he is.

Bull did just that with his rendition of Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s “Rain on Me.” After his performance, Cannon gave the masking singer one more clue: “ring.” Bull then expressed his hope that it will ring a bell with guest judge will.i.am, with whom he said he shares a lot of common ground.

All of this led Keon Jeong to guess Billy Porter, claiming that he had previously gotten to “ring” in the New Year with Ryan Seacrest on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

Usher, Jason Derulo, and Ne-Yo are all triple threats, according to Scherzinger.

The Bull shared a memory from his past to go along with the “Time Warp” theme.

He explained that there was a time in his life when he quit his “secure job” to pursue his ambitions.

The Masked Singer held up a large bundle of nails and a framed photo of Hall andamp; Oates as he reminisced about this memory.

His life was turned upside down when he found himself in a “strange, new place,” as evidenced by him stumbling around in a cluttered, albeit glamorous, residence.

The Bull told his story while wearing comedy and tragedy masks.

Bull also stated that he has been told that he asks more questions than all of the other competitors…

Who Is The Bull in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 6?

