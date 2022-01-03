Season 6 of ‘This Is Us’: Chris Geere Reveals Kate and Phillip’s Slow Start, but ‘She Ends Up Happy’

The news that Kate and Toby will divorce in season 6 and that Kate will remarry her boss, Phillip, has divided fans of This Is Us.

Whether or not the audience is on board with Kate’s unexpected love interest, it is still happening.

Phillip’s actor, Chris Geere, is determined to make fans fall in love with his character and their new relationship.

When the This Is Us Season 5 finale flashed forward five years to Kate and Phillip’s wedding day, viewers were taken aback.

Kate and Toby appeared to be in a good place in their marriage earlier in the episode.

With the final reveal, however, all of that changed.

The flashbacks to the enigmatic night when all of the Pearsons gathered at Kevin’s cabin hinted that Kate and Toby were no longer together.

Some fans, on the other hand, believe she will die in the near future.

She now appears to have divorced Toby and married Phillip.

However, until Season 6 of This Is Us airs, none of the theories will be confirmed or refuted.

The audience will have to wait to see how Kate, Toby, and Phillip’s relationship develops.

Chris Geere, star of This Is Us Season 6, spoke with Entertainment Weekly about Phillip’s growth and how Kate and Phillip meet.

“I have 18 episodes of television to go from a really icy, cold, mean-a** music guy who’s belligerent and hostile and ridiculous to the guy who one of the main characters falls in love with,” Geere said.

“That is a huge challenge for me.”

So I’m just taking it all in.

Chrissy [Metz] is an absolute pleasure to work with.

She’s a delightful individual.

“I’m just along for the ride and having a good time.”

“It’s a working relationship — at first,” he continued, teasing Kate and Phillip’s dynamic in season 6.

Then, at some point, it will turn.

I’m not sure if that has anything to do with the breakdown of one marriage in order to build a new one.”

“However, I do know that she ends up happy from that flash-forward scene,” Geere revealed.

“So she isn’t in a bad marriage.”

She’s with the man she really wants.

I just hope I’m good enough to play that character.”

Save your tears because this is going to be a rollercoaster ride.

