Chrissy Metz Encourages Fans to Watch the Final Episode of ‘This Is Us’ with an ‘Open Heart’ in Season 6

The sixth and final season of This Is Us is expected to be an emotional rollercoaster for fans.

The team has been working on a beautiful story about the Pearson family for the past five years.

It’s been a long time coming, but it’s finally come to an end

Chrissy Metz, who plays Kate Pearson on This Is Us, recently shared some tips on how fans can watch Season 6 of the NBC drama, and the actor’s comments reveal what the show is really about.

Kevin was correct in the series premiere, according to the title of Season 6 Episode 1 of ‘This Is Us.’

Metz discussed the Pearsons’ final chapter with Entertainment Weekly ahead of the Season 6 premiere of This Is Us.

The actor teased that the upcoming season will be the “most emotional” in the series’ history, as well as how fans can prepare for the final episodes.

“I believe that experiencing all of your emotions is critical,” Metz said.

“I believe that many people avoid watching the show because they are afraid of how they will react to everything that occurs.”

The fact that you can relate to the characters makes the show stand out.”

“Through these characters, you can either wish you said something or wish you didn’t say anything,” she continued.

And if you can watch it with an open, vulnerable heart, you’ll get a lot out of it — and grow as a result of it.”

Milo Ventimiglia Drops New Hints About ‘This Is Us’ Season 6

The show’s heart – its relatability – appears to be front and center in Season 6.

But what can fans expect from the Pearsons this season?

In a December 2021 interview with Deadline, show creator Dan Fogelman teased a few upcoming storylines.

According to Chris Sullivan, Season 6 will focus on Kate and Toby’s (Chris Sullivan) divorce.

Kevin’s (Justin Hartley) “continuing existential crisis” will be discussed, as well as the conclusion of his love story.

Several plot lines for Rebecca (Mandy Moore) were then revealed by the show’s creator.

“There’s a lot with Rebecca and her illness, as well as how that will affect her family,” Fogelman explained.

"The story of Rebecca and Miguel [Jon Huertas] coming together is one we've…

