Season 6 of ‘This Is Us,’ Deja Will Face ‘Massive Consequences’ Following Her Weekend With Malik

ManyThis Is Us fans have been wondering where Deja (Lyric Ross) and Malik’s (Asante Blackk) story will go in the sixth and final season.

The two lovebirds’ relationship has just progressed to a new level.

However, there is still a lot of suspense to come.

Deja will face “massive consequences” as a result of her weekend with Malik, according to the cast of This Is Us Season 6 – here’s everything we know so far.

Deja traveled to Boston to see Malik, who attends Harvard, in This Is Us Season 6 Episode 2, “One Giant Leap.”

And their reunification was less than ideal at first.

Malik appeared to be overburdened by the demands of his classes, parenthood, and work.

Jennifer, Janelle’s birth mother, was also not helping matters, and there was some tension between Deja and Jennifer.

Deja, on the other hand, didn’t let the setbacks get in the way of her happiness in the end.

She encouraged her boyfriend to pursue his academic goals and encouraged him to complete a paper he was worried about.

Deja took a big step and slept with Malik for the first time as well.

Deja, on the other hand, misled Randall (Sterling K Brown) about her whereabouts.

Deja told her father she was sleeping over at a friend’s house at the start of the This Is Us episode.

In reality, she traveled to see her boyfriend on a six-hour bus ride from home.

The promo trailer for “Four Fathers” on This Is Us Season 6 Episode 3 was released on January.

Deja and Malik’s weekend together will be revealed to Randall, according to 18.

Deja receives a text from Malik in the preview that not-so-subtly reveals that they slept together.

In a car with Randall in the passenger seat, the message is also broadcast loudly.

And the city councilman does not appear to be overjoyed.

Meanwhile, director Kay Oyegun teased what’s in store for Deja in the next new episode of This Is Us, confirming that there will be major ramifications for her in the future.

“Oh my goodness.

Yes.

When asked about Deja’s lie to Randall, Oyegun told Glamour, “consequences.”

“Everything that [Deja] did has massive ramifications.”

