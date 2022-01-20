Season 6 of ‘This Is Us’: Did Toby Foreshadow Kevin’s Demise or His Own Fate With Kate?

Did Toby Foreshadow Kevin’s End or His Own Fate With Kate in Season 6 of ‘This Is Us’?

Many fans of the NBC drama This Is Us are aware that every conversation on the show serves a purpose.

Often, a stray line will turn out to be a crucial clue for a future plotline.

Then, on January 6, in a new episode of This Is Us Season 6,

18. Toby (Chris Sullivan) has a conversation with Kevin (Justin Hartley) before dismissing it as nonsense.

But did the Kevin-Toby scene actually foreshadow the characters’ ending? Here’s what happened and what the TIU team had to say about it.

[Spoilers ahead for This Is Us Season 6 Episode 3, “Four Fathers.”]

Kevin and Toby both have parenting issues in This Is Us Season 6 Episode 3 “Four Fathers.”

Toby has been commuting back and forth for work, putting a strain on his relationship with Kate (Chrissy Metz).

Meanwhile, Kevin and Madison (Caitlin Thompson) are co-parenting the twins, and it’s clear that one of them will miss out on important moments from time to time.

The month of January has come to an end.

Kevin tells Toby in episode 18 that he thought his family would be a “square” with Madison and the twins.

Toby then reveals that his parents couldn’t stand each other, and he knows from experience that children prefer happy parents over unhappy parents.

People believe the square is the most powerful shape, according to Toby.

But it’s the triangle that’s really the issue.

Toby tells Kevin, “The triangle is the most powerful shape in nature.”

“It is the most stable shape.”

So, instead of thinking of your family as a square, think of it as you, Nicky, and Franny.

“There’s a triangle.”

Toby and Kate will divorce in the future, and Kate will marry Phillip (Chris Geere), according to This Is Us.

So it wouldn’t be surprising if Toby’s comments reflect his feelings toward his family in the future.

Meanwhile, writer David Windsor of This Is Us revealed that Toby’s comments foreshadow what’s to come, even if the character isn’t aware of it.

“It’s Toby talking about his parents, but I think it’s also a foreshadowing — he’s possibly, without realizing it,…

