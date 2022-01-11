Season 6 of ‘This Is Us,’ Episode 2’s Title Brings an Emotional Season 5 Episode Full Circle for Uncle Nicky

Uncle Nicky’s Season 5 Episode 2 Title Brings an Emotional Season 5 Episode Full Circle for ‘This Is Us’ Season 6

The Pearson family’s storylines are expected to be wrapped up in the final season of This Is Us.

In This Is Us Season 6 Episode 2, fans may finally learn who Uncle Nicky marries.

Nicky and Deja’s love stories will be the focus of the second hour.

The episode’s title, however, directly references Nicky’s story, according to series creator Dan Fogelman.

“Nicky, Rebecca, and Miguel go on a road trip,” according to the synopsis for This Is Us Season 6 Episode 2

In the premiere, Nicky was obsessed with his long-lost love Sally’s Facebook profile.

Because he hadn’t spoken to her in years, he was afraid to send her a message.

When Nicky last saw Sally, they were planning to flee to California.

He refused to leave his mother with his father, so he stood her up.

And until now, the couple had not seen each other.

Rebecca tells Nicky at the end of episode 1 that they will see Sally.

He concurs.

So, together with Miguel, they’ll travel to see Sally after all these years.

Deja also goes on a road trip in This Is Us Season 6 Episode 2 as previously mentioned.

Randall and Beth’s oldest daughter is in Boston to see her boyfriend Malik, who is a college student.

It’ll be a love-filled episode.

Just watching this gives me a flush.

Dan Fogelman spoke with Entertainment Weekly after the premiere of This Is Us Season 6 about the hour and what fans can expect in episode 2.

The meaning of the title of the second episode was also revealed by the creator.

“I believe our second episode, which is heavily focused on Nicky’s road trip with Rebecca and Miguel to see Sally, was originally titled ‘Lovebirds,'” Fogelman revealed.

“The first half of Nicky’s love story — it was called ‘One Small Step’ and it was Nicky meeting Sally on the eve of the moon landing — it was one of my favorite episodes of last season.”

This second episode will be called ‘One Giant Leap,’ which I really like.”

“So yeah, the end of this episode is really important,” he went on to say.

This Is Us Season 6 Episode 2 will bring Nicky’s entire storyline to a close.

Hopefully, he will…

