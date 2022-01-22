Season 6 of ‘This Is Us’: Every Unanswered Question Before the Series Ends

Season 6 of ‘This Is Us’: Every Unanswered Question Before the End of the Show

Over the course of six seasons, This Is Us has woven a complex story, but the show’s cast and creators have promised that all unanswered questions will be answered before the series ends.

In December 2021, creator Dan Fogelman told Entertainment Weekly, “My hope is that by the end of the series, there will be no stone left unturned.”

“You’d have no questions about spoilers left to ask me.”

‘I don’t like what happened to such-and-such,’ you might want to call me and say.

‘I don’t like who such-and-such ended up with,’ but you won’t be asking, ‘Who?’ If we’ve done that, I feel like we’ve done our job and made the best choices for the characters and the story.

But I don’t think any of these timeline mysteries will remain by the end.

Hopefully, it will pave the way for a lovely and simple conclusion to the project.”

Season 6 will begin with a “nice, quiet, slow pace” to set up “some really big stuff that’s coming down the pike,” according to the writer. Although Fogelman felt he had “the right ending” in mind for the series, he admitted that he had not “written it yet.”

In January, showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger told Us Weekly exclusively that there was still “too much work to do” on the show before it ended.

“It’s been such a huge chapter in our lives,” Aptaker said.

“It’s bittersweet, because it feels like the right time to end the show.”

Milo Ventimiglia, for one, hinted that the series finale would follow the show’s emotional tone.

“I think it’s fantastic.”

It gives me a lot of pleasure.

In October 2021, the actor told Us, “I think it’s beautiful.”

“I was just on set with Dan about two weeks ago, and he was telling me about some things about the end that I didn’t know.”

Mandy [Moore] and I were both present.

We just looked at each other, one excited to get started and two, incredibly devastated as human beings because this is most likely going to be the end.

