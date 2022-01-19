Season 6 of ‘This Is Us,’ Justin Hartley Discusses Kevin’s Love Life, ‘He’s OK Being Alone’

One of the most pressing questions about the Pearson family’s future in This Is Us Season 6 is who Kevin will marry.

There are a lot of paths he could go down, but we won’t know which one is the right one until the series finale of This Is Us.

While fans may not know who Kevin’s soulmate is, Justin Hartley insists that his character is content to be single for the time being.

In This Is Us Season 5, Kevin’s love life was on the mend.

He was engaged to the mother of his twins, and his ex-girlfriends were on good terms with him.

Madison, on the other hand, gave both herself and Kevin a reality check in the finale, telling them that they shouldn’t get married just because of their children.

Madison persuaded Kevin to admit that he was only in love with the idea of their family, not with her.

Madison came to the realization that she deserved to be with someone who adored her.

As a result, they decided to call off their wedding and continue as co-parents.

Kevin moved into Madison’s garage in the Season 6 premiere of This Is Us to be closer to the babies.

They realized their proximity wasn’t a good idea once Madison began to show an interest in dating.

As a result, Kevin moved in with Kate until he could find a more permanent residence.

Everything is different when you become a father.

Tonight at 98c on @NBC, an all-new (hashtag)ThisIsUsFinalChapter premieres pic.twitter.comP5AkVp1TMg

Justin Hartley discussed Kevin’s story in This Is Us Season 6 in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Hartley explained, “He’s bound and determined to be this wonderful, great father to these twins.”

“It hasn’t turned out the way he had hoped.

In some ways, he’s single parenting, but in others, he’s co-parenting, spending half of his time with his children — not all of it.

It takes on a new meaning for him.

He wouldn’t have written it or wanted it to go that way.

It isn’t a fairy tale or a storybook; it is his reality.

And he’s taking care of it.”

“He looks at things and says, ‘This is the way it is,'” the actor added.

I’m not going to sit here and complain about it.

‘I’m going to figure it out.’

When it comes to Kevin’s current situation…

