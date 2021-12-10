Season 6 of ‘This Is Us’: Reddit Users Believe This Is the Perfect Way to End the Series

Season 6 of ‘This Is Us’: Fans on Reddit Think This Is the Perfect Ending

This Is Us excels at surprising its audience.

And it’s likely that the series’ conclusion in This Is Us Season 6 will blow everything else out of the water.

At least, that’s what we hope.

Dan Fogelman, the show’s creator, has known how the show would end for years, as most fans are aware.

As a result, the series finale is expected to be nothing short of spectacular.

Meanwhile, fans speculate on how This Is Us could end perfectly.

On Reddit, one This Is Us fan asked others for their wish list for the season 6 finale.

“Jack greets Rebecca in the afterlife,” they wrote on their wish list.

“My dream is that Jack greets Rebecca with a birthday cupcake and candle, welcoming her to the first birthday of their new life together (or that she literally goes to heaven on her actual birthday),” one Reddit user wrote.

“It was like coming full circle.”

“However, this would honestly be the perfect ending,” another fan added.

We know Rebecca’s health is rapidly deteriorating in the future thanks to the This Is Us flash-forwards, so she will most likely die before season 6 of the show ends.

And we must agree that Jack greeting Rebecca in the afterlife would be the ideal conclusion.

Rebecca, played by Mandy Moore, has Alzheimer’s in the present timeline.

Kevin, Randall, Beth, Toby, Nicky, Deja, Tess, and Annie are gathered at Kevin’s house in the future timeline to see Rebecca, who appears to be dying.

While Rebecca’s death isn’t confirmed before the season 6 finale of This Is Us, it’s highly likely.

“Mandy is going to have a tremendously ambitious season as an actress next year,” Dan Fogelman told The Hollywood Reporter.

It’ll be quite a showcase for [Moore], who I think is doing something extraordinary on television, as we’re traversing these timelines into the future and have a character battling Alzheimer’s.”

Even if Moore’s character dies or lives in the end, we expect Season 6 of This Is Us to be a career-defining episode for her.

And, hopefully, the actor will be recognized for her outstanding performance in This Is Us with an Emmy Award.

