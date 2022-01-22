Season 6 of ‘This Is Us’: What’s Next for Kevin and Cassidy? Fans Don’t Think They’ll Get Back Together

Fans Don’t Think Kevin and Cassidy Will Reunite on ‘This Is Us’ Season 6

When Kevin Pearson (Justin Hartley) called Cassidy Sharp (Jennifer Morrison) in season 6 episode 3, many This Is Us fans were taken aback.

The two characters haven’t appeared together on screen in a long time.

However, it appears that they remain close friends.

So, what’s next for Cassidy and Kevin in Season 6 of This Is Us? Here’s what to expect as well as some fan theories.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for “Four Fathers,” the third episode of Season 6 of This Is Us.]

Kevin and Cassidy haven’t been seen together in quite some time on This Is Us.

Nicky (Griffin Dunne) brought the two addicts together in season 4.

Cassidy and Kevin got together as well.

Despite this, the two remained friends and aided each other in their development.

Cassidy rejoined her husband and son in their home.

Meanwhile, Kevin had gone to LA with Nicholas and Frances, as well as Madison (Caitlin Thompson).

Cassidy made a cameo appearance in Season 5 of This Is Us, but she was mostly there to support Nicky and his trip to California.

Cassidy was supposed to return by the end of the season for a “cool reveal,” according to writer Laura Kenar at the time, but that never happened.

Morrison did, however, return for Season 6 of the show.

Kevin begins to doubt his vision of his future in This Is Us Season 6 Episode 3.

He’d always aspired to be like his father, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), and have a family of his own with his wife and children.

Kevin is reimagining his life without Madison now that he isn’t marrying her.

So Kevin is depressed, and he nearly sleeps with his young co-star from the Manny remake.

He, on the other hand, prefers to call Cassidy.

Kevin’s growth is evident in this moment, but what does this mean for his relationship with Cassidy?

Many fans wondered why Kevin called Cassidy instead of Madison or even Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge) after the third episode of This Is Us Season 6.

But, as writer David Windsor explains, Cassidy was the best person Kevin could call when he needed to talk to someone.