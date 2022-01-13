Season 6 of ‘This Is Us’: Who Plays Eric, Sally’s Husband?

Who Will Play Eric, Sally’s Husband, in Season 6 of ‘This Is Us’?

Sally (Dey Young) and Nicky’s (Griffin Dunne) reunion in season 6 episode 2 wowed many This Is Us viewers.

Some viewers, however, did a double take when they saw another character.

The month of January began with a bang.

Eric, Sally’s husband, was introduced in the 11th episode, and many people thought he looked familiar.

So, who plays Eric on This Is Us? Here’s everything you need to know about Jeffrey Nordling, as well as whether or not Eric and Sally will return to the NBC drama in the future.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 6 Episode 2 of This Is Us.]

Will Two Major Characters Die in Season 6 of ‘This Is Us,’ According to the Series Creator

There’s a good chance you’ve seen Nordling before he joined the cast of This Is Us in season 6 episode 2 as Eric.

Throughout his career, the actor has played a variety of roles, including Once and Again, Providence, 24, Desperate Housewives, and Nashville.

In the meantime, Nordling has appeared in popular shows such as Arrow, Hawaii Five-0, and Suites.

Nordling is also likely to be Gordon Klein from Big Little Lies and Stan Morrison from Walker.

NBC Won’t Change the Schedule for the Final Chapter of “This Is Us” Season 6: How Many Episodes Is It?

Uncle Nicky finally found the courage to meet his long-lost love, Sally, with a little help from Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and Miguel (Jon Huertas) in This Is Us Season 6 Episode 2, “One Big Leap.”

When Nicky reconnected with Sally, he discovered she had married a man named Eric.

Nicky attempted to flee the moment he learned that Sally had a husband.

Sally and Eric, on the other hand, surprised everyone when they invited Nicky, Rebecca, and Miguel to the most awkward dinner ever.

Then, as soon as everyone was seated for the meal, things began to heat up.

Rebecca revealed that she had Alzheimer’s disease to everyone.

Then she confessed that she was still concerned about the “small stuff,” to which Eric responded that he was constantly concerned about the deck he had built without permits.

He also watched as Nicky admitted to having a 50-year crush on Sally.

However, when Sally spoke up, everything began to fall apart.

Sally expressed regret for purchasing their satellite dish because it forced her husband to retreat to his den.

They also stopped communicating because he was so engrossed in his television.

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.