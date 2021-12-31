Season 6 of ‘This Is Us’ Will Tell the Story of How Rebecca and Miguel Met, ‘It’s So Beautiful and So Simple,’

Since the first season of This Is Us, Rebecca and Miguel have been a divisive pair.

Fans were taken aback when they learned that Rebecca married Jack’s best friend after he died.

Many fans were unhappy with the relationship because Jack is a popular character.

However, the show managed to make the audience care about Rebecca and Miguel at some point.

It’s finally time for This Is Us to show how the two of them met in season 6.

Mandy Moore and Jon Huertas, who play Rebecca and Miguel on This Is Us, revealed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that Season 6 will show the beginning of their characters’ romance.

Huertas said, “Mandy and I are very excited.”

“Over the years, we’ve discovered that we have a lot of chemistry and that we can make each other laugh like no one else.”

“What I can tease is that the chemistry Mandy and I have — we’ll see that same chemistry with Miguel and her,” he continued.

I believe the audience will comprehend how a relationship between a best friend and his best friend’s widow could even occur.

And the way the writers have approached it is absolutely stunning.

We take our time, and it’s a lovely story.”

The upcoming scenes between Rebecca and Miguel in This Is Us Season 6 are expected to make everyone cry, which comes as no surprise to anyone.

There should be more happy tears than sad tears, hopefully.

As fans may recall, in season 2 episode 6, This Is Us teased Rebecca and Miguel’s relationship.

Rebecca receives a Facebook message from Miguel in 2008. The hour jumps back to 2008.

He inquired about her activities over the previous eight years.

As a result, fans are aware that Rebecca and Miguel stopped talking around the year 2000.

And there’s more to that story, according to Mandy Moore and Jon Huertas.

“It’s one of the saddest moments I’ve ever felt as a character, as an actor, and even as a fan of the show,” Huertas shared.

“This moment was so difficult, so sad, that I believe it will really help people open their minds to, ‘Oh my God.'”

We kind of want these two together.’ As strange as seeing these two together in season 1 episode 2 was, this moment, I’m..

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.