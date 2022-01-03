Season 6 Trailer for ‘Peaky Blinders’: Everything Fans Missed

The Peaky Blinders Season 6 trailer has arrived, and fans are eager to see how the Shelby family’s story will conclude.

Someone betrayed Thomas Shelby and foiled his assassination attempt on Oswald Mosley at the end of Season 5 of Peaky Blinders.

Now we’ll just wait and see if the sabotage continues.

Here’s what fans might have missed in the new trailer, which was released on New Year’s Day.

At the start of the Peaky Blinders Season 6 trailer, Thomas Shelby fires a machine gun into the air at night.

But one of the first images we saw was of Arthur Shelby in a bed.

Someone appears to have attacked Arthur and knocked him out cold in the bed.

His shirt is still open, revealing a bloody inscription carved into his skin.

“Arthur Shelby,” the message says.

In the trailer, viewers are unable to determine who did this to Arthur.

However, the Shelbys will undoubtedly face formidable foes in the new season.

In season 5, Michael Gray, the son of Aunt Polly Gray, married Gina Gray.

Gina and Michael had hoped to expand Shelby Company Limited in the United States, but Thomas Shelby turned them down.

Michael and Gina were enraged.

Michael is now surrounded by a group of men on boats in the season 6 trailer.

These men are most likely Gina’s relatives who are seeking Tommy in the United States.

In Season 6 of Peaky Blinders, the Shelby family faces more adversaries than just Oswald Mosley.

With World War II looming, the new season will give viewers a glimpse of the Nazis.

Crowds are seen approaching a building covered in Nazi symbols in the trailer.

The Peaky Blinders Season 6 trailer features a character who hasn’t been seen since season 4.

The two families forcibly married Esme Shelby, formerly Esme Lee, in order to bring peace and harmony between them.

Before leaving town, Esme cursed the Shelby brothers when John died.

She appears to be back now, as she is seen standing alone outside in the trailer.

Furthermore, fans on Reddit believe that the trailer shows Tommy shooting at the Lee family in the desert while they meet.

Captain Swing from the IRA appears in the season 6 trailer. In Peaky Blinders Season 5, Captain Swing suspected Michael Shelby of being the “black cat” operating within the Shelby family.

She appears to be crouched behind a building, a gun drawn…

