Season 6 Trailer: Get Your First Look at the Emotional Final Season of “This Is Us”

With a bang — and a lot of tears — I’m going out on a high note.

This Is Us’ final season is approaching, and the first trailer teased an emotional journey ahead.

Rebecca (Mandy Moore) looks back on some of her favorite memories while wondering what comes next in the first trailer, which was released on Thursday, November 25.

As “Time After Time” plays, she says, “Sometimes I think about what my last memory will be before the candle goes out.”

“I’m not sure how much longer I’ve got before things get worse.”

… I’m not concerned about forgetting important details.

“I’m not ready to let go of the little things.”

Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Sterling K Brown, and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Chris Sullivan were all nominated for the hit series.

Moore, 37, reflected on the show’s meaningful message since its debut in 2016, which he reflected on earlier this year.

In a June interview with The Los Angeles Times, the Princess Diaries actress explained, “Memory is the glue in the way we parse out our stories.”

“We ask our audience to look at their own lives in the same way, out of order, sort of inviting people to reminisce about their childhoods or fantasize about their futures.”

I know it’s just a TV show, but I feel a certain responsibility, as do we all, because it’s as if we’re holding up a mirror to the audience, perhaps sparking conversations about their own lives and forcing them to ask difficult questions about their own choices.”

Moore was taking a break from filming at the time because she was under pressure to finish the show on time.

“I’m preparing for what [creator]Dan Fogelman has told me will be a really difficult year,” the New Hampshire native added.

“I’m going to have to save all of my tears, calibrate all of my adrenals, and get myself into a stable place before it all goes to hell!”

One month later, Chrissy Metz, who plays Kate Pearson, teased what fans can expect as the show comes to an end.

“I’ll give you a quick summary of Infosurhoy.

Season 6 Trailer: Get Your First Look at the Emotional Final Season of “This Is Us”

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

‘This Is Us’ Season 6 Trailer: Get Your First Look at the Emotional Final Season