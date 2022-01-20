Season 6 Trailer: Jamie and Claire’s Love Survives As War Approaches

Jamie and Claire’s Love Survives as War Approaches in Outlander Season 6 Trailer

In the season six trailer for Outlander, there’s a fight brewing, and it’s not just about the Revolutionary War.

Here’s what Jamie, Claire, and the rest of the Fraser family have in store.

The Frasers are getting ready for a fight.

On January 23rd,

The first trailer for Season 6 of Outlander, which premieres on March 6, was released by Starz.

While Claire (Caitrona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) have created a lovely life for themselves in North Carolina, political unrest threatens to disrupt their peaceful existence.

As redcoats descend upon North Carolina, Claire, who is from the future and has knowledge of the Revolutionary War, ominously warns, “It’s starting.”

“If only they’d known what was about to happen.”

Jamie, a former Scottish rebel, is torn between loyalty and morality: should he defend the Crown, which provided him with Fraser’s Ridge, or should he return to his revolutionary roots?

In the trailer, he bemoans the fact that he can’t be two people at once.

“I’m an outlaw.

A devout follower.

The Crown’s agent

“An ally of the king’s enemy.”

The Fraser family’s life is in jeopardy regardless of which side Jamie chooses.

In fact, new footage shows Jamie and Claire fighting to defend their home from assailants with guns.

“I don’t belong here,” Claire passionately declares to Jamie, as to how this affects Outlander’s protagonists.

They don’t belong here, Brianna and Roger.

Nonetheless, we’re all here.

Because I cherished you more than my own life.”

“This won’t come between us,” Claire promises before sharing a sweet kiss.

We certainly hope Jamie and Claire’s love endures, as the network promises the iconic couple will face “trials and tribulations.”

“The Frasers strive to maintain peace and flourish within a society that is unwittingly marching towards Revolution,” Starz’s description continues.

“At Fraser’s Ridge, Claire and Jamie have built a home together against this backdrop, which heralds the birth of a new American nation.

They must now defend this home, which was built on Crown land, not only from outside forces, but also from the growing strife and conflict in the community under their care.”

Outlander also stars Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, John Bell, Lauren Lyle, and César Domboy in addition to Balfe and Heughan.

