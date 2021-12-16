Season 6’s Masked Singer Winner Is Announced

The winner of Season 6 of The Masked Singer is announced.

After a royal flush sing-off, The Masked Singer has a new winner.

Find out who gets to take the crown jewels home with them.

This article contains spoilers for the season six finale of The Masked Singer.

This is fantastic news.

On December 2, the show wrapped up with a spectacular two-hour finale.

Queen of Hearts, who was revealed to be Jewel, won season six of The Masked Singer, with Bull, a.k.a. YouTube star Todrick Hall, coming in second.

Jewel has received four Grammy nominations and has sold over 30 million albums worldwide. She is best known for her 1995 hit song “Who Will Save Your Soul.”

On a night of big surprises, the show ended with a sing–off between the finalists, who showed off their incredible talents.

Todrick was revealed to be “actually quite shy” when it came to singing in previous episodes this season, unlike his famous BFF, Taylor Swift.

During his previous appearances as a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race, he had to have picked up a few pointers.

While his songs this season, which included Britney Spears’ “Circus” and Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s “Rain on Me,” didn’t make him a winner, they did get him closer to the crown than last week’s eliminated Banana Split, Katharine McPhee and David Foster, who were the doubly delicious married couple Katharine McPhee and David Foster.

Relive the other season six reveals in the gallery below now that we know the identities of Queen of Hearts and Bull.

Queen of Hearts performed Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way” during week three.

In Week 5, Édith Piaf performed “La Vie en Rose.”

The Queen of Hearts sang Bishop Briggs’ “River” in week six.

The winner of season six, Queen of Hearts, was revealed to be Jewel in the finale.

Here are a few key hints: she appears to consider Hilary Swank a BFF, she left her home at a young age, and she claims to have spent her life championing her own heart.

She also claims that the press has bullied her.

Bull opened the show with a rendition of Train’s “Drops of Jupiter.”

On the second night, Bull performed Rascal Flatts’ “What Hurts the Most.”

Later episodes featured him singing Britney Spears’ “Circus” and Bob Dylan’s “Make You Feel My Love.”

It was his…

