Season 7 of ‘Chicago Med’: Showrunners Reveal What Happened to Dr.

Season 7 of ‘Chicago Med’: The Showrunners Reveal What Happened to Dr.

Season 7 of Chicago Med saw the departure of a major character who had been with the show since the beginning.

Natalie Manning's character was played by Torrey DeVitto.

Natalie Manning’s time on Chicago Med came to an end after six seasons.

Natalie made a brief appearance in the season 7 premiere to bid fans farewell, but she hasn’t been seen since.

Andrew Schneider and Diane Frolov, the show’s creators, discussed Natalie’s future after she leaves Gaffney Chicago Medical Center.

Natalie was introduced in the first episode as an attending physician at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center.

Jeff Manning, her husband, was killed in action overseas not long before the series premiered.

Natalie is also the mother of Owen, a young boy.

Dr. she is dating

Will Halstead appears in the series on and off.

Natalie is a skilled pediatrician.

She usually follows the rules, but in an attempt to help her sick mother, she stole medication from a drug trial out of desperation.

Halstead is fired from the hospital after taking responsibility for Natalie’s death.

Natalie eventually confesses so Halstead can reclaim his job.

At the start of season 7, she says her final goodbyes to Chicago Med.

The last time fans saw Natalie, Halstead was assisting her and Owen with packing their belongings in preparation for their departure from Chicago.

Natalie’s future appeared to be in jeopardy.

Andrew Schneider and Diane Frolov, the show’s creators, gave fans an inside look into Natalie’s future in an interview with TV Line.

“Right now, she’s flying back to Seattle, where she grew up, to be with her family.”

Her mother is from the area, and she’ll be working at a hospital there, according to Frolov.

With two of the most beautiful people on the planet….

“A good, well-known hospital,” Schneider added.

“Her professional life is not jeopardized.

Goodwin didn’t make a big deal out of it; she simply let her go.

So she continues.

Schneider added, “We should reestablish that.” Schneider also clarified that this information was not yet mentioned on-screen.

It’s difficult to say whether or not fans will see Natalie again.

On Instagram, DeVitto bid a fond farewell to Chicago Med.

“It’s been such an honor and pure pleasure to bring Dr.

To bring Natalie Manning to life for everyone…

