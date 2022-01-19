Season 7 of ‘Chicago Med’: When Will Dr.

Season 7 of ‘Chicago Med’: Dr.

Season 7 Episode 12 of NBC’s Chicago Med will see the return of fan favorite Dr.

Choi Ethan

Brian Tee’s character, the doctor, was shot by a former patient, forcing him to leave the show for several episodes.

Choi’s full return to the hospital has been awaited by fans since he was shot.

Choi appears to be back in episode 12, but only for a short time.

‘Dr.’

After being shot, Ethan Choi made a triumphant return to the hospital in Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 7, but he wasn’t out of the woods yet.

Choi still needed spinal fusion surgery to treat his injuries, and fans were worried that actor Brian Tee would be forced to leave the show.

Is Dr.

Ethan Choi is still on Chicago Med, and fans can look forward to seeing him in episode 12.

Diane Frolov, the showrunner, spoke with CinemaBlend about what fans can expect in the new episode.

“Actually, we’re going to see him again in episode 12,” she said.

“We’ll see him again in three more episodes.”

He’s still recovering, and he’ll return later in the season.

With Dr., he’ll have a very moving story.

“In episode 12,” says Charles.

According to One Chicago Center, Choi has difficult conversations with his father in the episode synopsis provided by NBC.

“Will and Stevie find themselves in the middle of a marital squabble,” the synopsis reads.

‘Dr.’

During a liver transplant, Blake’s entire surgical team mysteriously collapses.

Ethan is encouraged to reconcile with his father by Charles.”

After Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 12, fans hoping to see Ethan Choi on a permanent basis will have to wait a while.

Choi reappears in episode 12 for a brief appearance before departing once more.

Choi does not return permanently to the show until episode 18, according to showrunner Diane Frolov.

In an interview, she stated, “We’re going to check in with him.”

“He’ll still be in therapy, but in episode 12 he’ll be post-surgery, and we have a really sweet story with him and Dr.

In episode 12, Charles [Oliver Platt] appears, but he does not return.

In episode 18, he makes a reappearance.”

Fans who were worried Choi would leave for good will be relieved by this news.

Choi has “been changed,” according to Frolov.

