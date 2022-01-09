Season 7 of ‘Outlander’: Caitriona Balfe Suggests a ‘Nice’ Time Frame to End the Series

Season 7 ‘Feels’ Like a ‘Nice’ Time Frame to End the Series, According to Caitriona Balfe of ‘Outlander’

The sixth season of Outlander is approaching.

And, if fans had their way, the Starz drama would be renewed for another six seasons.

However, in a recent interview, Caitriona Balfe hinted that the end might be approaching.

She also admitted that season 7 would be the best time for the show to end.

Season 6 of Outlander will premiere in March 2022.

However, a year earlier, in March 2021, Starz renewed the show for Season 7.

“We look forward to following the adventures of Claire and Jamie in America during the Revolution as well as more time travel during this next season,” Starz head of originals Christina Davis said in a statement via The Hollywood Reporter.

Beyond season 7, the network hasn’t revealed anything.

However, the series is based on Diana Gabaldon’s books.

There will be more of Jamie and Claire Frasier’s story to tell as the author continues to publish new Outlander books.

Balfe serves as a producer on Outlander in addition to portraying the lead character, Claire Frasier.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, she suggested that season 7 might be the best time to wrap up the show.

“By the end of that, we’ll have hit the almost 10-year mark, which feels like a nice kind of time frame, but we don’t know,” Balfe said, referring to Season 7’s production start date of 2022.

“Those are far beyond my pay grade.”

Balfe was cast in the role in 2013.

She’ll be ten years into the project when Outlander Season 7 premieres in 2023.

Outlander’s future is unknown beyond Season 7.

While Balfe may think it’s time to call it quits, she’s not ruling out the possibility of more seasons.

The actor suggested the show should be renewed if it is still creatively strong during an appearance on Variety’s Awards Circuit.

“I think as long as the scripts stay good and we have new things to explore, I think that’s always good,” Balfe said.

“If we can all be enthusiastic about the work we’re doing…

Love is timeless. Seasons 1-5 of #Outlander are now available on STARZPLAY! pic.twitter.com/xYpzYnqtiX — STARZPLAYUK (@starzplayuk) January 5, 2022