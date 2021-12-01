Season 7 of ‘Riverdale’ could be the final season, according to star Lili Reinhart.

Since its premiere in 2017, Riverdale has taken fans on a wild ride.

The stories in the Archie Comics adaptation have covered everything from high school romances to deadly cults and everything in between.

Riverdale became a hotbed for gang wars, mob bosses, and serial killers over the course of six seasons.

It’s been both destroyed and resurrected.

Nonetheless, Riverdale, like everything else, must come to an end at some point.

The show’s finale has yet to be announced by the CW or the showrunners, but star Lili Reinhart believes it could happen as soon as Riverdale Season 7.

Riverdale must first complete season 6 before anyone can begin to consider what will happen in season 7.

On November 1, The CW began a new season of episodes.

The first five episodes of Riverdale Season 6 are a special event set in Rivervale, an alternate universe where things are even more sinister and dangerous.

Characters such as Archie Andrews (KJ Apa), Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes), Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse), Betty Cooper (Reinhart), Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan), Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch), and others encounter strange occurrences throughout Rivervale during the event.

Witchcraft, ghosts, and the Devil are all common themes in Twilight Zone stories.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Riverdale’s sister show, is featured in Episode 4 of the “Rivervale” event.

Then, with episode 5 — Riverdale’s 100th episode — the show reaches a new milestone.

Riverdale will be off the air until March after the first five episodes.

The remaining episodes of Season 6 will then air on the CW.

In November, Reinhart launched an Instagram Live Qandamp;A.

30 minutes before the premiere of the new episode

A fan asked Reinhart around the 10-minute mark if season 6 would be Riverdale’s final season.

“Well, it could be,” the actor added after initially confidently stating that it was not the final season.

Riverdale has yet to be renewed or canceled for Season 7, so anything can happen.

The cast and crew of Season 7 were optimistic, according to Reinhart.

She then teased that season 7 would “probably be the last one.”

It’s worth noting that Reinhart’s statement was not an official confirmation that Riverdale Season 7 would air or that it would be the series’ final season.

That information had to come from somewhere…

