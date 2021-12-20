Season 8 of ‘Southern Charm’: Everything We Know About the Bravo Show

Season 8 of ‘Southern Charm’: Everything We Know

Say hello to the good ‘ol boys and girls! For Season 8, the cast of Southern Charm is changing things up once more, with an old cast member returning and the possibility of a few new faces.

Because of the charming nuances of Charleston, South Carolina, and the wild and crazy ways of some of its residents, the Bravo series, which premiered in 2014, has captivated viewers for years.

After Cameran Eubanks left the series before season 7, Kathryn Dennis, Shep Rose, and Craig Conover are the only original cast members still alive.

After being arrested and pleading guilty to assault charges in 2018, Thomas Ravenel also left the show.

Due to the additions of Austen Kroll and his ex-girlfriend Madison LeCroy, Southern Charm has kept the drama high despite losing some big names. Fans continue to tune in to see what will happen next.

Fans got to meet John Pringle and Cameran’s pal Leva Bonaparte last season.

However, the stars have hinted that Season 8 will bring even more change.

In late 2020, after Craig and Austen made headlines for their friendship with Kristin Cavallari, the lawyer told Us Weekly exclusively that Cavallari could appear on the reality show.

Craig stated in April 2021, “It’s not ruled out at all.”

“Yeah, if [she and BFF Justin Anderson]are at the party.”

I believe you’ll see a significant number of our friends from the previous six months, which will be a lot of fun.”

According to Us, the Laguna Beach alum has no plans to appear in the film.

“They say, ‘Never say never,’ but I can confidently say I’ll never do Southern Charm,” Cavallari told Us exclusively the same month.

“I really like Craig.

I’m not sure! I’m not sure why he was saying that.”

Craig’s girlfriend, Paige DeSorbo, and some of their Winter House cast mates may join them for an episode or two, though the Hills alum isn’t planning another Charleston visit just yet.

Craig teased a crossover on Southern Charm in October 2021, telling Us, “Bravo is kind of the new Marvel universe [with]everyone becoming friends.”

