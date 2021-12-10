Season 9 Episode 6 Recap of ‘The Blacklist,’ ‘Dr.

Season 9 of The Blacklist is back with episode 6, “Dr.

Roberta Sands, Ph.D” In the previous episode, the FBI task force’s personal lives were in disarray.

The task force is looking into a possible connection between a therapist and organized crime this week.

Red (James Spader) makes a startling discovery, and Cooper’s (Harry Lennix) investigation into Doug Koster’s death becomes even more complicated.

[Spoiler alert: The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 6 is discussed in this article.]

The episode begins with a visit from Dr.

Roberta Sand (Enid Graham) in a seemingly routine therapy session that ends with the client murdering a philanthropist on her advice.

Red appears to inform Cooper that Sand is the mob’s therapist.

She assists criminals in putting their plans into action.

Dembe (Hisham Tawfiq) and Park (Laura Sohn) are tasked with apprehending the gunman, Randall Beasley (Matt Weiss).

Using his planner, the task force deduces that Sand used her therapy sessions to persuade Beasley to commit murder.

Aram (Amir Arison) and Dembe persuade Beasley to assist them in locating Sand, and they are eventually able to apprehend her.

Sand’s son Dante (Luke Slattery) was in trouble with the law when he was younger, according to the task force.

In exchange for Sand counseling his people, mobster Vito Decanio (Ned Eisenberg) helped him stay out of jail.

Both Vito and Dante can be apprehended by the task force.

Red, on the other hand, pulls Sand and Dante over while they’re being transported.

He asks Sand to work as his personal therapist for a few months on a remote island, and she eventually agrees.

It’s possible that Sand will now be a recurring character in Season 9 of The Blacklist.

Agnes (Sami Bray) was also brought back in Season 9 Episode 6 of The Blacklist.

Red appears after she asks Cooper if “Pinky” is coming over.

The two engage in a game of memory in which they name the state capitals.

Because Red is from Russia, Agnes says the game isn’t fair to him.

When Agnes says her mother told her Red is Russian, Red is taken aback.

Liz also told her that Red was the most important person in her life, she claims.

This leads Red to wonder if Liz has read the letter he wrote her many years ago explaining his true identity.

Red starts to feel better…

