Season 9 Episode 9 of ‘The Blacklist’ Explained — Another ‘Redarina’ Hint?

Season 9 Episode 9 Ending Revealed — Another ‘Redarina’ Hint?

After eight episodes of tension and estrangement between Dembe and Red, The Blacklist Season 9 returns with episode 9, “Boukman Baptiste,” which explains what happened between the two.

Fans were relieved to learn that the two reconciled in the end.

In the final scene, Red and Dembe read Agnes and Elle stories.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 9 Episode 9 of The Blacklist, “Boukman Baptiste.”]

Dembe joined the FBI in the years after Liz Keen’s death, according to the premiere of The Blacklist Season 9.

Weecha and Mierce were the two women Red found to protect him, and his relationship with Dembe has been strained ever since.

What happened between them after Liz died was finally revealed in Episode 9.

Reddington had effectively shut down and was no longer able to function.

He vanished without saying goodbye, leaving Dembe with the monumental task of trying to keep his criminal empire afloat.

Dembe attempted to assassinate Boukman Baptiste, a business rival of Red’s, but instead killed his son by accident.

Dembe eventually leaves the business and joins the FBI in an attempt to help others.

Red discovers at the end of the episode that Vandyke could not have followed Dembe on the day of Liz’s murder based on GPS coordinates.

Someone else must have led Vandyke to Liz, he realizes.

Finally, Red expresses his regret for abandoning Dembe.

Now the two will team up to track down the mysterious individual who assisted Vandyke.

Red reads Liz’s daughter Agnes a story at the end of “Boukman Baptiste.”

Dembe does the same thing for his granddaughter Elle at Isabella’s house.

Many fans believe that Katarina, Liz’s mother, has already been confirmed by The Blacklist writers.

If that’s the case, this scene, which shows two men reading a story to their granddaughters, could be another clue to Red’s true identity.

The books chosen are also intriguing.

Red reads the story of Agnes Pippi Longstocking, a nine-year-old girl who lives with her pet horse and monkey.

Pippi is a feisty young lady who tells tales of her wild exploits.

Her mother, like Agnes, died when she was a child.

Pippi explains that her mother is watching over her in the section of the story that Red reads.

Pippi, like Agnes, has a father who went missing at sea, effectively leaving her an orphan.

Dembe reads to Elle, and Elle reads back…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.