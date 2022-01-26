Season 9 of “Chicago PD”: LaRoyce Hawkins Wants Atwater to Be a Detective

On Chicago PD, actor LaRoyce Hawkins has played Kevin Atwater since the beginning.

However, as of Season 9 of Chicago PD, Atwater is still not a detective.

Fans have been saying for a long time that Atwater deserved a promotion, and it appears that Hawkins agrees.

Hawkins played Kevin Atwater in the first episode of Chicago PD. He has also appeared in episodes of Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago Justice.

According to IMDb, Hawkins is also known for his role as Michael “Shaw” Owens in the TV series South Side and for his roles in films such as Hands Up.

Atwater is an experienced cop who frequently goes undercover to get the job done.

Fans adore him and his partner, Kim Burgess.

Atwater has been dealing with the complexities of being a Black police officer in Season 9 of Chicago PD.

Atwater has put in a lot of effort for his career, and it’s past time for him to be promoted.

During the entire run of the show, Atwater, like his partner Kim Burgess, has not risen in rank.

Hawkins was asked by CinemaBlend if he thinks it’s time for Atwater to become a detective.

The actor had an unequivocal response.

“To be honest, yes.”

“To put it simply, yes,” he told the outlet.

“I’m going to tell you why.”

It’s because, without something, without a position or an opportunity like that, Atwater will feel as if he has nothing to hold onto that would justify him continuing his relationship with law enforcement.”

Whether you’re ready or not, we’re coming! pic.twitter.comeXKer5zD3L

“He’d probably rather take his energies elsewhere, probably start buying some real estate, you know?” Hawkins continued, based on what he’d been through and seen. “Without the opportunity to really help more people in a specific way, he’d probably rather take his energies elsewhere, probably start buying some real estate.”

Atwater bought a building in Burnside in Season 9 of Chicago PD in the hopes of bettering the neighborhood.

“If he can’t protect and serve at a high level in one direction, he’ll naturally try to elevate in another,” Hawkins said to CinemaBlend.

“So that’s it…

