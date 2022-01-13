Season 9 of ‘Chicago PD’ repeats a storyline that Chicago fans despise.

Season 9 of ‘Chicago PD’ repeats a plot that Chicagoans despise.

The episode “Home Safe” marked the return of Chicago PD Season 9 after a long winter hiatus, in which the team searched for and eventually rescued a missing child.

Burgess and Ruzek also discovered that Makayla’s paternal uncle had filed for full custody of her.

The plot device of an adoptive or foster parent losing their child to biological parents has been used before in the One Chicago universe.

It has a large number of fans who do not want it to happen again.

It isn’t the first time a foster or adoptive parent has faced the possibility of losing a child on Chicago PD Season 9.

Maggie Lockwood and Ben Campbell fostered a child named Auggie for a long time at Chicago Med.

Maggie eventually had to make the difficult decision to let Auggie go to be with his biological parents and brother.

During the Chicago Fire, a similar plot unfolded.

When Matt Casey and Gabriela Dawson were dating, they rescued a young boy named Louie from a fire.

Louie was eventually fostered by the couple, and they even attempted to gain custody of him.

Things, however, did not go as planned.

Louie’s biological father attempted to reclaim custody of his son.

Finally, a heartbroken Casey and Dawson decided to bid Louie farewell so that he could be with his biological family.

Burgess adopts Mikayla, a young girl, during Season 9 of Chicago PD.

She and Ruzek are raising her together, but in episode 10, everything was turned upside down.

Mikayla’s biological uncle had filed a petition for full custody of the child, which the couple had learned about.

One Chicago fans have seen this storyline before, and they aren’t thrilled to see it again.

“They can’t and shouldn’t, ‘Louie’ Makaila.

Anyone who has seen Fire will recognize the reference.

“Honestly, I might not be able to watch until I’m certain this isn’t going to happen,” one Reddit user wrote.

I’m headed home to watch (hashtag)OneChicago… pic.twitter.comjsN3YVgQz0

Another user wrote, “I am sick and tired, SICK AND TIRED of this stupid, repetitive plot device being used for the third time in the One Chicago universe.”

Losing Mikayla would be especially cruel for Burgess and Ruzek.

Burgess was previously pregnant with Ruzek’s child, but the pregnancy ended in a miscarriage while she was working on a case.

It’s understandable that some fans have difficulty with this plot device…

