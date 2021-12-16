Season 9 of ‘Chicago PD’ will focus on Atwater’s relationship with Celeste in 2022.

In 2022, ‘Chicago PD’ Season 9 will focus on Atwater’s relationship with Celeste.

Kevin Atwater has a new love interest in Chicago PD Season 9, from whom he is concealing a complicated secret.

Atwater has yet to inform Celeste that he is a cop.

She’ll be disappointed by the news, especially since one of her students died in police custody.

Still, I can’t wait for the Chicago Police Department to address this thorny issue.

In episode 5 of Chicago PD Season 9, Atwater was introduced to a new love interest.

At a bar, Atwater meets Celeste, and the two hit it off and spend the night together.

The next morning, Atwater discovers that Celeste is an art teacher who isn’t fond of the cops.

Even when he learns that two of her students may have been involved in a drive-by shooting, Atwater keeps his status as a cop hidden from her.

Lewis, one of her students, is eventually arrested by the cops.

Atwater is informed that he will be tried as an adult.

Lewis is later shot and killed while being escorted to the county jail by Atwater.

Celest tells Atwater angrily that she heard two Black cops were in the car when Lewis was killed, but she has no idea which one is Atwater.

Surprisingly, Atwater comforts her while keeping his role in the case and his job a secret.

With Celeste, Atwater is certainly in a difficult situation.

However, this plotline was put on hold while Chicago PD Season 9 dealt with the aftermath of Roy Walton’s death.

Thankfully, after the fall finale, Atwater and Celeste’s relationship will be further explored.

Future episodes will explore the consequences of Atwater’s lie to Celeste, according to showrunner Gwen Sigan. Atwater’s relationship with Celeste wasn’t just a fling.

Later in the season, he finds himself “falling for this girl,” but she is unaware of his true identity.

“It’s an intriguing look at Atwater’s identity and how he defines himself,” Sigan said.

With Atwater, you’ll be taking a road trip.

Atwater’s journey will undoubtedly be bumpy.

“Atwater’s lies put him in a difficult situation — both morally and professionally,” Sigan said in another TVLine interview.

“It’s a bit of a conundrum for him, and it delves into some deep territory that Atwater has been dealing with…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.