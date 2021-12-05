Season 9 of ‘The Blacklist’: 5 Potential Love Interests

Season 9 of The Blacklist takes place two years after Liz Keen’s death.

The FBI task force’s lives have significantly changed.

Interestingly, it appears that almost everyone on The Blacklist is single.

The NBC series’ relationship drama does not appeal to everyone.

Regardless, there will be romance in season 9 of the show.

In the future, these characters could develop into love interests.

When it comes to relationships, Aram has had a lot of bad luck.

Unfortunately, his engagement to Samar came to an end, and it would be nice to see him in a happy relationship again.

Aram has a thing for badass women, and a few fans have already speculated that he may have a thing for Weecha.

Red brings the task force a case of Weecha’s liquor in one of The Blacklist Season 9’s episodes.

Aram says to Weecha, “You could probably drink me under the table, couldn’t you?”

Weecha is a quiet woman who smiles at Aram.

A fan tweeted the video with the caption, “There might be a connection forming between ARAM and WEECHA.”

One couple in Season 9 Episode 6 of The Blacklist was pretty much confirmed.

Since Liz’s death two years ago, Red has been living with the Xui sisters Weecha and Mierce.

Weecha serves as a bodyguard, while Mierce serves as a healer.

A troubled Red is kept up at night at the end of the episode “Benjamin T Okara.”

“Come to bed, Raymond,” Mierce says, wrapping her arms around Red.

Park is indeed married in Season 9 of The Blacklist.

Park’s husband, Peter, was finally introduced to the audience in Episode 6.

Things, on the other hand, took a turn for the worse.

Park discovered she’d had a miscarriage, and Peter discovered Park had been lying about resuming her career as a field agent.

Park was consoled by Ressler after Peter stormed out of the hospital.

This does not rule out the possibility of a divorce between Park and her husband.

Park could, however, end up on his own.

Ressler and Park have clearly bonded, so a romantic relationship could develop.

Ressler’s love interests all seem to die, which is unfortunate for Park.

You’ve got one hour to complete your tasks…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.