Season 9 of ‘The Blacklist’ addressed a major issue that fans had with ‘Konets.’

Season 9 of ‘The Blacklist’ addressed a major issue that ‘Konets’ fans had.

The way Liz Keen died in the episode “Konets” disappointed many devoted fans of The Blacklist. The Blacklist Season 9 has been slow to return to the mythology surrounding Raymond “Red” Reddington’s identity.

In the first few episodes of season 9, Liz wasn’t mentioned much.

Red, on the other hand, received a shocker in episode 6.

While Red was upset by the news he received, episode 6 may have addressed a flaw in Liz’s death that many fans had.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 9 Episode 6 of The Blacklist.]

In the Season 8 finale of The Blacklist, “Konets,” Red told Liz to kill him so she could take over his criminal empire.

Liz, on the other hand, was unable to pull the trigger.

One of Townsend’s men shot her in the back, right in front of Red.

Liz seemed to die without knowing the truth about Red’s identity at that point, which enraged fans.

“I wasn’t expecting answers, so I didn’t get too worked up about the episode.”

HOWEVER, LIZ DESERVED THE TRUTH WHY,” a Reddit user bemoaned.

“Again, no answers, and Liz is bursting at the seams with questions.

Another fan remarked, “Not fair.”

Liz’s death, after all this time, seemed inexcusable.

Season 9 is now revealing to fans that Liz did, in fact, know the truth in the end.

Things are about to accelerate to a hundred miles per hour.

Agnes gave Red reason to wonder if Liz knew his true identity before she died in Season 9 Episode 6 of The Blacklist.

He discovered the letter he had told Dembe to give Liz after he was killed.

Red had the letter fingerprinted because the truth was written inside.

The prints match, implying that Liz was aware of the truth prior to her death.

The ending of “Konets” was interpreted by some fans to mean that Liz knew Red was her mother, Katarina Rostova.

This is due to a montage of scenes from Liz’s life, including one image of Kararina holding her as a baby, that plays while she is dying.

It went unnoticed.

We’re in a charitable mood.

“She was aware of the truth.

A Reddit user commented, “You could see it in her flashbacks.”

Now that it’s here, let’s see what we can do.

