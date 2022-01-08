Season 9 of ‘The Blacklist’ adds to the series’ timeline confusion with Episode 7.

The Blacklist has plot inconsistencies and things that don’t add up, like most long-running shows.

Over the years, fans have picked up on numerous minor errors.

Season 9 of The Blacklist, on the other hand, is making it increasingly difficult to overlook timeline inconsistencies in the show.

Fans were left even more perplexed by Episode 7, “Between Sleep andamp; Awake.”

Season 9 of The Blacklist began two years after Liz Keen’s death at the end of season 8.

Some fans despised the time jump, but there was something else that bothered them.

Cooper states that Agnes is 11 years old at the beginning of Season 9.

Agnes was cast as a thirteen-year-old girl named Sami Bray.

The birth of Agnes in season 3 does not fit into that timeline.

Seasons 1–8 of The Blacklist are thought to have spanned approximately eight years.

By the season 8 finale, Agnes would be around 5 or 6 years old.

At the time of Liz’s death, Agnes appears to be around that age.

This puts Anges’ age at the start of Season 9 of The Blacklist at 7 or 8 years old, not 11.

Season 9, Episode 7 of The Blacklist focuses on Donald Ressler and tells the story of his time after Liz Keen’s death.

Ressler pays a visit to Liz’s grave for the first time in two years.

The tombstone lists Liz’s birth year as 1985 and her death year as 2021, further perplexing fans.

“The year of death on Liz’s gravestone is 2021.

Since then, we’ve had a two-year gap.

“Is Season 9 then in 2023?” a Reddit user wondered.

Another user commented, “The 2021 on the tombstone is wrong.”

“They’ve brought the show back to real time, ignoring the 10-month coma and Liz’s trip to Alaska.”

“Aram says Agnes is six years old at the beginning of season eight,” this fan continued.

“She was born in 2016, so the year is 2022.”

The second time jump adds two years, bringing us to 2024, but I guess none of that matters now.

Now that Agnes is 11 years old, it’s even more important.

“I’m just relieved that they matched Liz’s birth year.”

While there’s a chance The Blacklist…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.