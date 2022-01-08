Season 9 of ‘The Blacklist’: Diego Klattenhoff Talks About Ressler’s New Look

Diego Klattenhoff on ‘The Blacklist’ Season 9: Ressler’s New Look

Season 9 of The Blacklist returns from its holiday hiatus with an episode centered on Donald Ressler.

“Between Sleep and Awake” delves into Ressler’s grief following Liz’s death.

Ressler’s physical appearance has changed in the two years since the season 8 finale. He used to be a clean-shaven man.

In Season 9, Diego Klattenhoff explains how Ressler’s new look came to be.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 9 Episode 7 of The Blacklist.]

Season 9 of The Blacklist picks up two years after the death of Liz Keen.

The death of Liz had a profound impact on Red and the task force, and Ressler was particularly affected.

Ressler’s normally rigid hair and clean-shaven face had been replaced by longer locks and a beard when fans first saw him at the start of season 9.

Following Liz’s death, Ressler became addicted to opioid painkillers once more.

He left the FBI and went to work as a mechanic until Cooper asked him to return two years later.

On the two-year anniversary of Liz’s death, the episode “Between Sleep andamp; Awake” is set.

Ressler visits the barbershop in preparation for his first visit to Liz’s grave and finally returns to his clean-shaven, neat-haired self.

Diego Klattenhoff, it turns out, did not grow out his hair and beard with Ressler in mind.

Before filming for Season 9 of The Blacklist began, he had long hair and a beard.

Klattenhoff told New York Live, “The new look was basically laying around, not shaving, and having a good time.”

“One of the producers called and asked, ‘Hey, by the way, how feral do you look right now?’ I replied, ‘Pretty feral.’

‘Keep it,’ they said, because I look like I rolled around in the backyard.’

Klattenhoff went on, “They didn’t really tell me about what happens storywise.”

“So I showed up, and they gave me the script a week or two before, and I was like, OK, this is kind of fitting.”

This was aided by my natural state of being.”

In the early episodes of Season 9 of The Blacklist, the long hair and beard worked quite well.

In the last few years, Ressler has had a difficult time.

In episode 8, however, he reverts to his previous appearance.

Although paying a visit to Liz’s grave was a big step for Ressler, he’s still a long way from being…

