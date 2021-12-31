Season 9 of ‘The Blacklist’: Fans Aren’t Excited for Ressler’s Flashback Episode

Season 9 of ‘The Blacklist’: Ressler’s Flashback Episode Isn’t Exciting Fans

Two years after Liz Keen’s death, The Blacklist Season 9 resumed its story.

Raymond Reddington and the rest of the task force were never shown dealing with Liz’s death, but that’s about to change.

In 2022, the series will return with episode 7.

Flashbacks to Donald Ressler in the aftermath of Liz’s death will be shown in the new episode.

It could be an intriguing story, but many fans aren’t looking forward to seeing it.

Donald Ressler has seen a lot in his life.

Audrey Bidwell, his fiancee, was shot and killed in season one.

Prescription painkillers became a problem for Ressler as well.

He had a romantic relationship with Liz Keen, who died in the season 8 finale as well.

Until now, fans had no way of knowing exactly how Liz’s death affected Ressler.

That story will finally be told in Season 9 Episode 7 of The Blacklist.

According to cartermatt.com, the official synopsis states, “In a series of flashbacks, Ressler recalls his actions following Elizabeth Keen’s death.”

The Blacklist hasn’t had a Ressler episode in a long time, but the flashbacks aren’t going over well with everyone.

Whether or not fans like Ressler as a character, many aren’t looking forward to a Ressler-centric episode being the first thing they see when the show returns from a nearly month-long hiatus.

“It may be an unpopular opinion, but I’m not looking forward to Episode 9.07,” one Reddit user stated.

“I believe your viewpoint is shared by the majority,” said another.

“I don’t like the idea of Ressler grieving Liz, especially after a month without an episode, but I’ll try to remain optimistic.”

There could be new information that we didn’t know about previously.”

Put all of your current thoughts on Liz aside.

“Yeah…this episode’s placement bothers me.

“An episode returning from hiatus should be focused on the main story arc,” another Reddit user suggested.

“Because I’m not a big fan of Ressler, it’ll be even more irritating to watch.”

It’s unclear whether Ressler will be the only major character in this episode, or whether Red or other members of the task force will appear.

Despite the fact that Ressler isn't everyone's favorite character, the episode could provide useful information

