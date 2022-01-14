Season 9 of ‘The Blacklist’: Fans Support Dembe Over Red

Season 9 of ‘The Blacklist,’ Fans Prefer Dembe to Red

Liz Keen may have known Raymond Reddington’s identity before she died, according to Season 9 of The Blacklist.

Dembe gave Liz the letter that revealed the truth in Episode 8.

Dembe bears much of the blame for Liz’s death, according to Red.

Many fans, on the other hand, believe Dembe did the right thing when he gave Liz the letter.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 9 Episode 8, “Dr.

Maier Razmik.”]

The mystery of Red’s identity has always been central to The Blacklist.

Red entrusted Dembe with a letter explaining the truth in season 8.

After his death, he instructed Dembe to deliver the letter to Liz.

“Dr.

Razmik Maier,” Dembe admits that he delivered Liz’s letter earlier than he was supposed to.

Red holds Dembe responsible for a large part of Liz’s death.

He informs Dembe that Elias Van Dyke was present when Dembe gave Liz the letter at the coffee shop.

Van Dyke then shot and killed Liz.

Red tells Dembe that he was so preoccupied with telling Liz the truth that he neglected to do his job and protect her properly.

Things are about to accelerate to a hundred miles per hour.

TheBlacklistpic.twitter.comofXcRQ5Nx9 (hashtag)

James Spader and his iconic character Raymond Reddington are beloved by fans of The Blacklist.

However, many fans are against his treatment of Dembe in Season 9 of The Blacklist.

When it comes to Dembe’s decision on the letter, some are siding with him over Red.

“Team Dembe,” wrote one Reddit user.

“Red acted like a selfish jerk when it came to that letter.

“Honestly, I don’t care if Red feels betrayed. I’d have shown it to Liz as well, and I AM DAMNED GLAD to hear the truth made Liz happy.”

Liz deserved to know the truth, and she deserved to be able to make an informed decision.”

When Red tells Dembe that Van Dyke was at the coffee shop at the end of the episode, Dembe accepts some responsibility for Liz’s death.

“Elizabeth is dead for a variety of reasons,” he tells Red, “but it appears that one of them is me.”

Many fans, however, are criticizing Red for his refusal to accept responsibility for Liz’s death.

“Come on, Red, you can’t admit you’re wrong about anything.”

Simply apportion blame to others,”…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.