Season 9 of ‘The Blacklist’ has a mind-boggling theory about Harold Cooper’s wife Charlene, according to fans.

Cooper awakens in a parking garage with no memory of the previous night in The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 4.

Later, Charlene informs him that Doug Koster, a man, was found dead from a gunshot wound.

Koster was Charlene and Cooper’s next-door neighbor, with whom Charlene had a previous affair.

Cooper also notices that one of his service weapons is missing a round.

His weapon matches the weapon used at the crime scene, according to a ballistics report.

In episode 5, a detective speaks with Cooper about the death of Koster.

Cooper asks Charlene to fabricate an alibi for him for the night in question.

Charlene eventually agrees to tell the detective the truth, despite her reservations.

All signs point to Cooper as the murderer, but a wild fan theory claims otherwise.

One fan suggested that the opposite might be true in a Reddit discussion thread about The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 5.

They said, “I think Cooper is protecting Charlene because he knows she’s involved in something (or that she killed the guy).”

Maybe Cooper is lying to protect Charlene instead of Charlene lying to protect Cooper.

Another fan speculated on Charlene’s motivation for killing Koster.

“I’m going to throw this out there.”

What if Charlene resumed the affair?

And Cooper’s boyfriend was going to be honest with him.

They suggested that Charlene couldn’t stand it and killed him.

Others have a far more sinister theory.

They believe someone is framing Cooper for the murder, and Charlene may be that person.

“Her demeanor makes me wonder if she’s in on the frame-up,” another fan speculated.

What could be Charlene’s motivation for framing Cooper, though?

Charlene could have framed…

