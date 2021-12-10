Season 9 of ‘The Blacklist’: Jon Bokenkamp’s Exit Prompted Changes That Fans Despise

After the departure of several key characters, The Blacklist Season 9 returns.

The show’s creator, Jon Bokenkamp, as well as star Megan Boone, did not return for the new season, and things feel very different.

Fans have noticed changes in Season 9 of The Blacklist, and there are a few things they don’t like.

Since the beginning of The Blacklist, actress Megan Boone has played Liz Keen.

She announced her departure from the show prior to season 9 in June 2021.

Boone stepped down from The Blacklist to pursue other opportunities.

Jon Bokenkamp, the show’s creator, announced his departure the same month.

Fans of The Blacklist received a lengthy message from Bokenkamp via Twitter.

“I love this show with all of my heart, and it’s been an incredible journey,” he wrote. “But after eight years, I feel it’s time for me to branch out, try something new, and explore some of the other characters and stories that have been crawling around in my head.”

Bokenkamp described his feelings about leaving the show as “mixed emotions.”

In Season 9 of The Blacklist, things are definitely different without Boone and Bokenkamp, and fans have their own perspectives on the changes.

Season 9 of The Blacklist has seen a number of changes.

“I believe Jon brought a feel to TBL that left with him,” a fan wrote on Reddit, “no matter how I feel about the writing, characters, or the dragging out of the central mystery for way too long.”

“Both the blacklisters and the humor had a darkness to them that I believe came from him and is noticeably missing now.”

And, while the music’s perfection (one of my favorite aspects of the show) has been lacking in recent seasons, it is now completely gone,” they continued.

It’s worth noting that Bokenkamp isn’t the only person who worked on The Blacklist.

Changes in The Blacklist Season 9 could be due to a variety of factors other than his departure.

Boone’s departure has…

