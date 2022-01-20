Season 9 of ‘The Blacklist’: Sneak Peek Hints DembeRed Conflict Escalates

Tonight, The Blacklist Season 9 premieres a new episode, and it looks like it’ll be a doozy.

Since the start of Season 9, fans have been wondering why Dembe left Red to join the FBI after Liz Keen’s death.

Red already believes Dembe has betrayed him, but a sneak peek clip from the upcoming episode suggests things are about to get even worse between them.

When Season 9 of The Blacklist premiered, it was clear that something wasn’t quite right between Dembe and Red.

Dembe left his job as a bodyguard for Red and joined the FBI.

In the years after Liz’s death, it’s clear that something happened between the former friends.

Furthermore, Red discovered that Dembe had given Liz the letter revealing his true identity.

Red blames Dembe for not noticing Vandyke, the man who would later shoot Liz, at the coffee shop where Dembe gave her the letter in episode 8.

He chastises Dembe for failing to protect her and do his job.

“Boukman Baptiste” is the title of Episode 12 of The Blacklist, which is usually named after the blacklister criminal featured in the episode.

However, there is no number in the title of episode 12, implying that Baptiste isn’t a blacklister at all.

When an episode isn’t named after a blacklister, it’s usually unusual.

The episode frequently uses flashbacks to fill in the details of a character.

According to cartermatt.com, “A spate of coordinated attacks on Red’s lieutenants puts Dembe in immediate danger, prompting him to relive the events that led him to join the FBI two years earlier.”

Things are only going to get worse between Red and Dembe, according to a sneak peek clip from The Blacklist Season Episode 12 shared by TV Guide.

Boukman Baptiste is holding a woman captive in his car.

Dembe begs him not to hurt her, and he agrees.

“I have no desire to harm her, only you,” Baptiste says.

Dembe then offers to provide Baptiste with information that will assist him in bringing Raymond Reddington to justice.

Ressler asks Baptiste if he believes Dembe will help him take down Reddington after Dembe hangs up the phone.

Dembe responds, “He should,” because he is correct.

With episode 9 of Season 9, The Blacklist returns

