Season 9 of ‘The Blacklist’: When Will James Spader’s Series Return in 2022?

So far, Season 9 of The Blacklist has been quite entertaining.

After the departure of creator Jon Bokenkamp and star Megan Boone from the show, a lot has changed.

Many fans, however, remain committed to the series and are disappointed that there will be no new episodes for the rest of the year.

The show is on hiatus until 2022, with no plans to return until then.

When will the next new episode of The Blacklist Season 9 be released?

On October 1, The Blacklist Season 9 premiered on NBC.

The year is 2021.

Since then, the network has released a total of six episodes.

“Dr.

The episode “Roberta, Sand, Ph.D.” aired on Dec.

9th of the year 2021

The FBI task force is looking for Dr.

Roberta Sand is a blacklister who acts as a therapist for the mob.

The task force discovers that Sand agreed to counsel mob boss Vito Decanio’s men in exchange for his assistance in keeping her son Dante out of jail.

Red persuades Sand to work as his personal therapist for a few months on a remote island at the end of the episode.

In addition, Red makes a startling discovery.

After examining the infamous letter from Season 8 for her fingerprints, he comes to the conclusion that Liz knew his true identity before she died.

Dembe, Red believes, betrayed his orders by handing the letter to Liz.

Cooper’s pal Lew tinkers with the ballistics report linking Cooper’s service weapon to Doug Koster’s death.

Cooper is blackmailed by a phone call at the end of the episode for tampering with evidence.

When can fans expect new episodes of The Blacklist? It’s a bit of a cliffhanger, so when can they expect new episodes of The Blacklist?

Season 9 of The Blacklist will air in 2022.

Thursday, January 7th, is the premiere of Episode 7.

At 8 p.m. on June 6, 2022

The new episode of ET on NBC is titled “Between Sleep andamp; Awake,” but there aren’t any promos to keep fans interested until then.

However, based on the title, we can expect episode 7 to be unique in some way.

Unlike the rest of the season’s episodes, Episode 7 is not named after a criminal.

Through a “series of flashbacks,” Reddit sleuths have deduced that this episode will tell the story of Donald Ressler’s reaction to Liz’s death.

Season 9 of The Blacklist premieres on NBC on Thursdays. It’s been rumored that season 9 will…

