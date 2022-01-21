Season 9 of ‘The Blacklist’: Why Does Mierce Actor Karina Arroyave Look So Familiar?

Season 9 of ‘The Blacklist’: Here’s Why Mierce Actor Karina Arroyave Looks Familiar

Season 9 of The Blacklist introduced a number of new characters.

Raymond Reddington vanished soon after Liz Keen’s death.

He went into hiding with the Xui sisters, leaving behind his old bodyguard Dembe Zuma.

Red’s body is protected by Weccha, while his soul is protected by Mierce.

Mierce and Red develop a romantic relationship, but in episode 8, the former decides she can’t stay with him and leaves.

Here’s everything you need to know about Mierce’s actor and where you’ve most likely seen her before.

Mierce Xui is played by Karina Arroyave in Season 9 of The Blacklist.

Mierce is a healer who moves in with Red after Liz Keen’s death, along with her sister Weecha.

Red and Mierce are later revealed to be dating on the show.

Regrettably, Red’s investigation into Liz’s murder becomes engrossing.

Mierce is concerned about Red’s dark path.

She implores him to let go of his rage and forget about it, but Red is unable to do so.

As a result, in episode 8, Mierce decides to bid Red farewell.

Arroyave has a long history of acting in both television and film.

On the TV show As the World Turns, she played one of her first roles.

In the late 1980s, Arroyave played Bianca.

In an interview with TTFT Show, Arroyave stated, “I don’t think I ever got bored on the soap because my character just went on such a journey.”

“She comes to this country as a servant, but she is later adopted by a wealthy woman, and she is now an heiress.”

“And then she flees like she’s in a castle,” Arroyave chuckled.

“I was never bored doing that,” says the narrator.

Arroyave went on to star in a slew of other television shows after that.

She appeared on popular shows such as Law and Order and Blue Bloods as a guest star.

According to IMDb, Arroyave is also known for her roles as Jamey Farrell in the drama series 24 and Karla Córdova in Orange Is the New Black.

It’s unclear if Mierce will return.

Mierce, unlike Red’s previous girlfriend Anne, is still alive and well.

Mierce and Red’s farewell was heartbreaking.

Red asks Weecha at the end of the episode if she thinks Mierce will come…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.