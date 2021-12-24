Season 9 of ‘The Blacklist’ Will Premiere in 2022 at a New Time.

Season 9 of ‘The Blacklist’ Will Premiere on a Different Night in 2022.

Season 9 of The Blacklist will only have one new episode in December 2021, much to the dismay of many fans.

After that, the show will be off the air until 2022 for the holidays.

The James Spader series will return in January with new episodes, but there will be another hiatus.

In February, NBC will put a hold on The Blacklist.

The Winter Olympics will be televised in 2022.

The show will have a brand new air date when it returns.

On Thursday, December 9th, The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 6 aired.

The episode “Dr.

“Roberta Sand, Ph.D.” ended on a cliffhanger for fans.

Red made an unexpected discovery, leading him to believe Liz read the letter revealing his true identity before she died.

Red is now enraged with Dembe, believing he was the one who handed her the mysterious letter.

Cooper is in a similar predicament.

Cooper received a phone call from someone blackmailing him after his friend tampered with the ballistics report linking him to Doug Koster’s murder.

Ressler, too, was noticeably absent from the episode.

On January 6, 2022, The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 7 will air.

“Between Sleep andamp; Awake” is the title of the new episode, which will feature Donald Ressler in a series of flashbacks, according to internet sleuths on Reddit.

Some fans will love it, while others will despise it.

The Blacklist Season 9 is expected to air on Thursdays in January.

In 2022, however, the NBC series will be rescheduled.

The Winter Olympics in 2022 begin on Friday, February 8th.

4, and will end on Sunday, February 20.

The Blacklist will be off the air during this time.

Previously, the show aired on Friday nights at 8 p.m.

The show appears to be returning to that time slot in 2022.

Law and Order, a long-running procedural drama created by Dick Wolf, will return next year.

According to Deadline, beginning on February 24, the revival will take over The Blacklist’s current Thursday night time slot.

After that, starting on February 25, 2022, The Blacklist will air on Friday nights.

To avoid missing new episodes of The Blacklist, fans will have to keep an eye out for the scheduling change.

NBC has yet to reveal whether Season 9 of The Blacklist will be the show’s final season.

The series suffered a setback…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.