Season 9 of ‘When Calls the Heart’ has some fans divided over the premiere date.

Season 9 of ‘When Calls the Heart’: Some Fans Are Split on the Premiere Date

First, the good news: Season 9 of When Calls the Heart is almost upon us.

On March 6, Hallmark Channel will air a new episode of the popular show.

The bad news is that it will premiere on the same day as another popular show.

Later in the month, a number of other romantic dramas that many When Calls the Heart fans enjoy are set to return, making the calendar even more crowded.

Erin Krakow teases more “steamy scenes” in Season 9 of “When Calls the Heart.”

Hallmark has started airing new seasons of When Calls the Heart in February in recent years.

Season 9 is set to premiere on the first Sunday in March at 8 p.m., and that will change this year.

Season 9’s start date has been postponed, which has disappointed many fans.

Others have pointed out that March 6 is also the premiere date for Outlander Season 6 on Starz.

While that steamy, time-traveling period drama is unlikely to appeal to every Heartie, the fandoms do share some common ground.

On Instagram, someone wrote, “Same day as Outlander! What a special day it will be!!”

“A lot common in the venn diagram when compared to Outlander,” wrote another.

Everyone was unhappy about the scheduling conflict.

When When Calls the Heart producer Brian Bird announced the premiere date of his show on Twitter, at least one fan said they’d rather watch the other show.

Another fan commented on When Calls the Heart star Erin Krakow’s Instagram post, “Oh no! Same day and time as the Outlander premiere!”

Later in March, period drama and romance fans will have even more options on Sunday nights.

That’s because both Call the Midwife and Sanditon’s new seasons will premiere in mid-March on PBS.

Season 11 of Call the Midwife premieres on March 20 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

ET, and Sanditon Season 2 premieres at 9 p.m. ET.

Those premieres coincide with the return of one of 2020’s most popular shows.

On Friday, March 25, Netflix will release Season 2 of Bridgerton.

The eldest Bridgerton brother Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and his relationship with Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) are the focus of the second season of that Regency-era romance series.

