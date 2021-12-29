Two long-running characters will be absent from new episodes of ‘When Calls the Heart’ in Season 9.

Two familiar faces will be missing from Hope Valley when When Calls the Heart Season 9 premieres in 2022.

Jesse (Aren Bucholz) and Clara (Eva Bourne) will not appear in the upcoming episodes of the Hallmark Channel series, according to a recent sneak peek.

The Director Previews Hope Valley’s Big Changes in Season 9 of ‘When Calls the Heart’

Viewers learned the bad news about Jesse and Clara in a new teaser for When Calls the Heart Season 9.

Angela (Vienna Leacock) inquires with her father Joseph (Viv Leacock) about Jesse and Clara’s whereabouts in the clip (via Hallmark Channel).

“They’re homesteading in Montana,” he responds, adding that the free land was “difficult to pass up.”

Bill Avery (Jack Wagner) joins the conversation and tells Clara about a letter she wrote to a Hope Valley friend.

They’re constructing a well on their new property and dealing with the effects of the drought.

They miss their old neighborhood, but they’re having a good time in their new one.

So, according to the teaser, Jesse and Clara are truly gone for good.

However, it appears that the show’s creators have left the possibility of a return, if not permanently, then at the very least for a visit, open.

Both Buchholz and Bourne have been a long-time member of the cast of When Calls the Heart.

Bucholz debuted in season three, while Clara debuted in season two.

Clara was the widow of Abigail’s (Lori Loughlin) son Peter, who died in a coal mine accident just before the first season started.

She returned to town in the show’s second season.

Jesse is an ex-outlaw who first appeared in Season 3 of Hope Valley.

After a while, he stopped wreaking havoc and began to fall in love with Clara.

They married in season seven.

Jesse’s risky decision to invest their words in a dubious venture caused the newlywed couple to fight in the show’s most recent season.

They’d patched things up by the end of Season 8, however.

Bourne and Buchholz aren’t the only ones who won’t be returning for season two of When Calls the Heart.

Since season six, Gunnar and Lincoln Taylor have played Elizabeth’s (Erin Krakow) son Little Jack. They will not be back in season nine.

The role will be filled by newcomer Hyland Goodrich.

Furthermore, it appears that…

