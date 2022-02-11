Season 9 Teaser for ‘When Calls the Heart’ Hints at Elizabeth and Lucas’ Engagement

Season 9 Teaser Hints at Elizabeth and Lucas’ Engagement on “When Calls the Heart”

Is it possible that wedding bells will be ringing in Hope Valley soon? A new When Calls the HeartSeason 9 trailer suggests that Chris McNally’s Lucas character is getting ready to propose to Elizabeth (Erin Krakow).

(hashtag)Hearties, we have a sneak peek for you! Check out an exclusive look at Season 9 of When Calls the Heart, courtesy of Entertainment Tonight, ahead of the March 6 premiere, and let us know what you think! https:t.coUvEZPtxk7O

Elizabeth and Lucas are ready to take their relationship to the next level in season 9, which premieres March 6 on Hallmark Channel, after declaring their love for each other in the When Calls the Heart Season 8 finale.

The trailer (which was first shared by ET) depicts a lot of tender moments between the saloon owner and the schoolteacher.

He says to her, “You are my adventure.”

“I am completely devoted to you.”

The couple’s big moment comes at the end of the video, when Lucas presents Elizabeth with a small red box that appears to be the perfect size to hold an engagement ring; her surprised expression suggests he might be proposing, but it’s impossible to know for sure.

The trailer features several couples, not just Elizabeth and Lucas.

Nathan (Kevin McGarry), sporting a mustache, appears to be moving on from his heartbreak, as he is seen asking newcomer Mei Sou (Amanda Wong) out to dinner.

Rosemary (Pascale Hutton) and Lee (Kavan Smith) also have their moments on the screen.

Furthermore, a tearful Elizabeth embraces a laughing and smiling Rosemary.

Rosemary and Lee have always wanted to start a family, so it’s possible she’s pregnant or adopting.

In Season 9, their wish may come true.

With the season 9 premiere of When Calls the Heart only a few weeks away, Hallmark has released descriptions for the first two episodes, titled “In Like a Lion” and “Out Like a Lamb.”

Change is on the horizon in Hope Valley in the season premiere, as the town prepares for the construction of the foundry and a hotly contested mayorship election.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth returns home after spending time with her family in Hamilton, and a potential investor arrives to speak with Lucas about a business opportunity.

Hope Valley elects a new mayor in episode 2.

