Season six of The Masked Singer has ended, and it’s time to find out who took home the title.

On December 15, 2021, the season 6 finale of the popular singing competition, The Masked Singer, aired.

The Queen of Hearts, who was revealed to be the singer Jewel, was named the winner of season six.

On the show’s finale Wednesday night, the Bull, who was revealed to be Todrick Hall, came in second place.

The show started with 16 contestants and whittled it down to the final two last week.

The Bull’s outfit consists of a matador suit with hand embellishments.

The Queen of Heart’s outfit features a large, heart-shaped bodice with bright blue lips and a single blue eye.

The grand prize for the winner of the singing competition is not only the title of season winner, but also a trophy with a mask on it.

Piglet, who was later revealed to be singer Nick Lachey, was the winner of the previous season.

Because the contestants are paid to appear on the show, there are no other grand prizes besides the trophy.

The judges are also awarded a prize at the end of the show, which is a Golden Ear trophy.

Contestants are paid weekly for the episodes in which they appear, with a singing bonus thrown in for good measure.

The Golden Ear trophy is awarded to the judge who correctly predicted the most contestants that season.

The Masked Singer’s judge trophy was not introduced until season four, so it was added later in the show’s run.

Jenny McCarthy has won the Golden Ear award in each of the show’s last two seasons.

Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger are among the judges.

The show features celebrities singing in disguise while wearing masks, and the judges must guess who is hiding behind the mask.

Jewel is a singer-songwriter, musician, actress, and author from the United States.

Throughout her career, the artist has been nominated for four Grammy Awards.

The Queen of Hearts debuted on the show by singing La Vie en Rose, a French song.